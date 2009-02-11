AdMob Teams Up With MADS For Mobile Ads In Europe

A new partnership should help mobile ad network AdMob expand its reach in Europe: AdMob is teaming up with Amsterdam-based mobile ad server company MADS, the companies will announce today.

MADS clients — including mobile operators like Vodafone (VOD) and mobile Web publishers — will be able to directly insert AdMob ads into their inventory. Previously, they had to establish a separate relationship with AdMob.

The deal could help MADS compete better with rivals, including NYC-based Ringleader Digital and San Francisco-based Amobee.

Similarly, it could help AdMob expand in Europe. In December, AdMob delivered 468 million ads in Western Europe — just 7% of its 6.3 billion total ad requests. MADS processes 300 million ads per month, including 60 million European customers. So it sounds like a win-win.

