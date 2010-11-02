Google's AdMob Integration Is "Just Not Going Great"

Photo: delirium.com

Google’s integration of AdMob is “just not going great,” a mobile industry source friendly with many people at AdMob tells us.We reached out to our source after TechCrunch reported AdMob’s CEO Omar Hamoui was leaving Google just 5 months after Google was approved by the government to spend $750 million on the mobile ad startup.



Hamoui isn’t the first to go, and he won’t be the last.

Our source says Google will lose a few more people from AdMob.

It appears this wasn’t simply a matter of Hamoui cashing in on the sale and quitting. AdMob employees are struggling to negotiate the corporate structure at Google.

“They have real frustration,” says our source. For example, if AdMob wants to introduce a new product, it has to get a variety of departments at Google to “buy-in” to the idea.

We’ve heard this big-company complaint about Google before. Lars Rasmussen, cofounder of Google Maps, left for Facebook citing the fact that Google is too big now.

Hamoui leaving Google is a “big loss,” says our source.

Hamoui turned AdMob into a leader in advertising in apps, when Google and other companies were more focused on advertising on the mobile web. Losing a sharp mobile ad exec just as the mobile world catches on fire has to hurt Google.

“This is not what Google wanted. Google would much, much rather have Omar stay,” speculates our source.

We’ve reached out to Hamoui and Google, but we received no response. If we hear anything noteworthy, we’ll update you. If you have heard anything, email us at [email protected]

See Also: Google Can’t Hire Anyone, So It’s Going Crazy Acquiring Companies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.