AdMob Getting 2 Billion Ad Requests Per Day, 4X As Many As A Year Ago

Here’s one data point for how much the mobile ad industry has grown in the last year, and specifically how much Google’s AdMob business has grown.



The company says the AdMob network is now receiving 2 billion mobile ad requests per day. That’s about 60 billion per month, or about 4X the 15.2 billion it received in January, 2010.

Small disclaimer: These are ad requests, not ads delivered. AdMob isn’t disclosing its fill rate, ad CPM rates, etc.

Still, pretty impressive.

So, anyone know more about former AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui’s secret new business?

