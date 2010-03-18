Here's 20 Reasons To Be Wildly Optimistic About The Economy

Step back from the daily pessimism and you’ll see a growing list of things going right in the economy, for those watching the macro data.



While problems abound, we’ve always had problems, and both the U.S. and world are nevertheless rebounding from the depths of the financial crisis.

If you’re complaining about U.S. housing still being weak, well it should be.

Prices went far too high and far too many houses were built. As Warren Buffett said in his latest annual letter, low home prices mean cheaper homes, which isn’t all that bad. He also sees a recovery on the horizon.

If you’re complaining about employment, you have a valid concern since it can hit your life hard, but you need to remember that the employment situation which we experience says little about where the economy is going and says a lot more about simply where the economy came from.

That’s because it is no secret in economics that employment is a lagging indicator.

So here it is, a compilation of ‘the bright side’. Take it in, balance it against the world’s problems, and ultimately be your own judge.

Admit It, The Recession Is Over And You’re About To Get A Job Again >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.