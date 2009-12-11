Admit It, The New AOL.com Looks Beautiful

We thought Web portals were supposed to be ugly.Apparently the newly spunoff AOL (“Aol.” is the brand) didn’t get the memo.

The company launched a redesigned version of its homepage this morning — and slap us for saying it — we think it is beautiful.

This matters, because AOL is trying to make its page a place where brand advertiser will pay big bucks to put logos of their own products.

The real secret to AOL.com’s new design is that, technically, AOL launched about 20 different version of its new homepage this morning.

Each time we visited, we found a new logo and a new colour scheme to match it. This resulted in us refreshing the page over and over to see how many different designs AOL came up with.

See if you don’t do the same →

