Admire Rakti Has Won The $3 Million Caulfield Cup, New Favourite For The Melbourne Cup

Zac Purton riding Admire Rakti . Photo: Michael Dodge / Stringer

Admire Rakti and rider Zac Purton have taken out the Caulfield Cup winning themselves the $3 million stake.

Favourite Lucia Valentina came in third, as Rakti earned her rider and Japanese owner Riichi Kondo their first Caulfield title.

Purton said the race went to plan and that despite being heavy handed on the whip, the pair were able to enjoy the win as they crossed the line.

“Luckily I was able to ease up on him the last bit and didn’t have to punish him. I’d punished him enough before that, so once he got the job done I was able to say ‘OK boy, well done’.”

Rakti is now poised as the favourite for the Melbourne Cup, which trainer Tomoyuki Umeda has hinted will be an even better race for the horse.

