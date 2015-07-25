The mega-yacht could have 2 pools, 2 movie theatres, 2 helipads and cost over $1 billion

Admiral Yachts It’s reported that the yacht will cost $US1 billion.

Even by the outlandish standards of the mega-yacht world, the Admiral X Force 145 could set a new standard for opulence.

The 465-foot vessel takes luxury to eye-popping new heights.

Not only is the yet-to-be-built boat huge; its lavish interiors are punctuated by crystal chandeliers and solid marble floors.

Two pools, two movie theatres, two helipads, a garage, multiple gym facilities, and a bi-level pool area merely scratch the surface of what this incredible boat will offer.

Though the price is only available on request, The Daily Mail estimates it will cost over $US1 billion. Would that make it the world’s most expensive yacht? Only if it gets built before spring 2018, when 4Yacht’s Triple Deuce, a 722-foot leviathan, is set to be completed.

The Italian Sea Group project was dreamed up by Dobroserdov Design in a partnership with Admiral Centro Stile. They provided us an artist’s rendering of what the ship will look like when it’s commissioned and completed.

