Check out what could be a massive, $1 billion mega-yacht with 2 pools and 2 helipads

The Admiral X Force 145 would not be your everyday mega-yacht. The 465-foot concet vessel takes luxury to eye-popping new heights.
Not only is the yet-to-be-built boat huge, its lavish interiors would be punctuated by crystal chandeliers and solid marble floors.
Two pools, two movie theatres, two helipads, a garage, multiple gym facilities, and a bi-level pool area merely scratch the surface of what this incredible boat will offer.
Though the price is only available on request, The Daily Mail estimates it will cost over $US1 billion.
Would that make it the world’s most expensive yacht? Only if it gets built before spring 2018, when 4Yacht’s Triple Deuce, a 722-foot leviathan, is set to be completed.
The Italian Sea Group project was dreamed up by Dobroserdov Design in a partnership with Admiral Centro Stile. They provided us an artist’s rendering of what the ship will look like when it’s commissioned and completed.
Toward the front of the boat, the master bedroom is a sight to behold. This entire half deck is reserved for the owner.
On top of their roomy square footage, bathrooms are outfitted with gorgeous baths and marble touches.
A bi-level spa and bar at the back of the boat makes for a total party room. Another pool is located on the top deck.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.