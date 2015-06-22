Feast your eyes on what could be the world's most expensive mega-yacht

Dennis Green
Admiral X Force Yacht 145Admiral YachtsIt’s reported that the yacht will cost $US1 billion.

The Admiral X Force 145 is not your everyday mega-yacht. The 465-foot vessel takes luxury to eye-popping new heights.

Not only is the yet-to-be-built boat huge; its lavish interiors are punctuated by crystal chandeliers and solid marble floors.

Two pools, two movie theatres, two helipads, a garage, multiple gym facilities, and a bi-level pool area merely scratch the surface of what this incredible boat will offer.

Though the price is only available on request, The Daily Mail estimates it will cost over $US1 billion. Would that make it the world’s most expensive yacht? Only if it gets built before spring 2018, when 4Yacht’s Triple Deuce, a 722-foot leviathan, is set to be completed.

The Italian Sea Group project was dreamed up by Dobroserdov Design in a partnership with Admiral Centro Stile. They provided us an artist’s rendering of what the ship will look like when it’s commissioned and completed.

Feast your eyes on the Admiral X Force 145. It doesn't get much more luxurious than this.

The X Force is longer than two jumbo jets or one-and-a-half football fields.

Inside, the yacht is packed with extravagant details. This main salon area is massive.

The centrepiece of the salon is a huge chandelier surrounded by a circular staircase.

The glittering fixture hangs over an indoor pond accented by glass sculptures.

Surrounding the water feature is a sitting area for all the guests you could possibly bring aboard.

Toward the front of the boat, the master bedroom is a sight to behold. This entire half deck is reserved for the owner.

Surrounded by a zen garden, the suite is certainly a place of utmost tranquility.

In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, three skylights let in tons of sunshine.

With solid marble floors, the hallways are as grandiose as those of a five-star hotel.

The guest suites are smaller than the master room, but not by much.

Guest bedrooms also have seating areas...

...which open up to their own in-suite balcony.

Suite renderings present an eclectic décor, but that may change in the final ship.

Other lounge areas dot the boat, some of which feature open-air balconies.

Not a single corner was cut in the design of the bathrooms.

On top of their roomy square-footage, bathrooms are outfitted with gorgeous baths and marble touches.

A full dining room sits on one of the lower decks.

A bi-level spa and bar at the back of the boat makes for a total party room. Another pool is located on the top deck.

When the sun falls, a 360-degree ring of lights illuminates the yacht's perimeter.

Can't get enough yacht renderings?

Check Out This $US25 Million Over-The-Top Megayacht Concept That Looks Like The Batmobile »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.