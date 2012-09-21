US Admiral Perry Unveiled His Plan For Mine Clearing In The Persian Gulf

Photo: Robert Johnson – Business Insider

There are 10 other media outlets here in Bahrain for the multinational mine clearing exercise (IMCMEX), and today we were briefed on what’s going to happen in the next couple of days when we’re in the Persian Gulf.After meeting the three star admiral in charge of the whole operation, who answered a series of questions and gave us a broad picture of the effort, we were delivered to the U.S. military base in Bahrain and escorted to IMCMEX headquarters.



High-ranking officers there from Bahrain, Australia and the U.S. outlined what we should expect to see when we fly out to the USS Ponce at 5:30 a.m. tomorrow and get split up among various mine counter measure ships and helicopters.

This exercise involves more than 30 countries and assets from the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Yemen, Jordan, New Zealand, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy, Australia, Canada. That list was updated at close of business here today a couple of hours ago.

When the Navy sent us those countries’ names, they also sent us Rear Admiral Perry’s PowerPoint presentation we saw earlier today on base.

The briefing is officially unclassified, and after a few pictures, is presented here in its entirety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.