Admiral Mike Mullen On 'Late Show': 'I Actually Can Say I've Never Seen Osama Bin Laden' (VIDEO)

David Letterman sat down with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen, on Monday’s “Late Show” to talk about last month’s raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.



Letterman joked about the now iconic Situation Room photo, while Mullen gave insight into the mission.

Mullen answered ‘no,’ when asked by Letterman if they could see OBL on a screen in the photo, saying, “I actually can say I’ve never seen Osama Bin Laden.”

Mullen also described the moment when the first helicopter went down as “certainly heart-stopping.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.