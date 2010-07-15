BREAKING: Admiral Allen Clears BP To Commence Integrity Test And Try To Close The Well

Admiral Allen has cleared BP to commence integrity test and attempt to close the well. From @BP_america:
- Early this afternoon, I briefed President & Cabinet & we will tell BP to proceed w/ well integrity test. -Adm Allen
- We will start to increase pressure in capping stack in 6 hr intervals to review pressure data as well as sonar & acoustic data. -Adm Allen
- Well integrity test will run for 48 hrs. Then, we stand down, assess where we are at & what to do next. -Adm Allen
- We are building out an enhanced containment strategy in case the tests do not go well & we have to continue containment. -Adm Allen
The White House stopped the test yesterday to allow more analysis of potential risks. With Allen now talking about backup plans, it’s clear these risks still exist — and they’re better than the alternative.
Watch this live cam closely and you will see BP attempt to close the leak:
