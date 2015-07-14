One of the most iconic "Star Wars" characters is coming back in the new movie

If you don’t want any potential spoilers for the next “Star Wars” movie, stop reading now.

In a new behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” we briefly get a look at a familiar face:

That’s Admiral Ackbar. Ackbar was the leader of the Rebel military in the final battle scene of “Return of the Jedi.” He’s a relatively minor character with very little screen time, but he’s most famous for belting “It’s a trap!” when the Rebels realise the Empire lured them into a trap.

Here’s the scene:

It’s also a scene that has spawned meme after meme on the internet over the years.

There’s a small chance this is just another alien that’s the same species as Ackbar, but an earlier leak appears to show the character in the movie. There’s a very good chance we’ll get to see Ackbar again when “The Force Awakens” comes out on December 18.

