You're A Terrible Boss If You Didn't Send Your Assistant Flowers Today

Today is Administrative Professionals Day. Actually, it’s just one day out of an entire week, which began on April 24, devoted to celebrating the world’s force of hard-working office assistants, toiling day-after-day in windowless cubicles making sure the workplace doesn’t fall apart.Did you hug your assistant today? Well, at least consider sending your trusty little helper — yea, that person who makes sure your head is attached to your neck every day — a nice flower arrangement or a fruit basket or something. It won’t go unappreciated.
