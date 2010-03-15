Administration Growing Increasingly Confident That Healthcare Reform Will Pass, Odds Soar

By this time next week, the guests on the Sunday news shows will likely be explaining their Obamacare votes, and if it passes, they’ll be grasping for any line that will save their re-election.



In the meantime, it sounds as though The White House is growing increasingly confident that reform will pass. Press Secretary Gibbs said on CBS this morning (via @politickr) that they’ll soon have enough votes in the bag.

As such, the InTrade contract is soaring, and is now over 60%

