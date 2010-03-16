Administration Eager to Promote Exports, While Fear Of A Surging Dollar Is Already Accomplishing Exactly The Opposite

Over at The White House blog today, Jared Bernstein excitably announces: So, You Want to Boost Exports? Have I Got a Program for You!



Basically, he’s got some new goodies in the oven having to do with tax credits for American exporters — stuff like that.

And yet!

The dollar is rising today, as China signals its in no mood to strengthen the yuan.

And that’s why global multinationals like Caterpillar are getting whacked.

The showdown looms!

Photo: FinViz.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.