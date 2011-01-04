Scott Kurnit's AdKeeper Becomes Latest Startup To Crack $100 Million Valuation Barrier

AdKeeper, the new startup from About.com founder Scott Kurnit, just raised another $35 million, less than a year after raising its $8 million “seed” round.The company’s valuation in the current round?



North of $100 million, says a source with knowledge of the situation.

And that makes sense. AdKeeper is one of those binary companies: It will either work and get huge, or it will flop and be worthless. So there’s no reason to pussyfoot around with small capital raises and puny valuations.

AdKeeper’s mission is ambitious: Build a new Internet-wide system that allows users to “keep” ads they are interested in by clicking a little icon on the ad, storing them in an account so they can be reviewed in detail later.

Advertisers, not surprisingly, are nuts about the idea. (Who wouldn’t want their ads “kept”?)

The big question is whether consumers will be interested in “keeping” ads. According to AdKeeper’s focus-group research, consumers are indeed conceptually interested. The new money will help AdKeeper bring the product to market at scale, so we’ll soon find out the truth.

Stay tuned for the launch.

See Also: Scott Kurnit Explains Why AdKeeper Is Gonna Be HUGE

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.