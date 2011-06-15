AdKeeper Says People Are Actually "Keeping" Ads

AdKeeper, the new startup from About.com founder and CEO Scott Kurnit, puts a button on online ads that allows people to “keep” them for later (in case they are interested but don’t want to interrupt what they’re doing to engage with the ad).



The company has already raised a boatload of money at a valuation over $100 million, signed on brand-name advertisers as partners, and attracted top-tier talent.

Obviously any advertiser would want its ads “kept.”

But our question since the beginning is whether any actual consumers would really want to “keep” any ads.

Well, people are keeping ads, AdKeeper says. (Or at least they’re “engaging” with them longer than they do ordinary ads–perhaps to figure out what on earth the “keep” button does).

The company just sent out an email to some of its partners bragging about the impressive uptake of its early campaigns:

Dear Partners, June 13, 2011We’re excited to announce a few key milestones as momentum continues to build for AdKeeper.

Over 4.5 billion Keep-enabled ad impressions have been served since February 14

Your support and enthusiasm for AdKeeper have fuelled adoption across the Internet. Consumers have taken notice, and are engaging with ads at 34X click-thru-rates (3.4%) vs. the web-wide CTR average of 0.1% with time spent per ad at 25X greater (35 seconds) than the 1.3 seconds that’s been recorded on the open web.

Consumer marketing launches today.There’s been a groundswell of support in the press, including recent articles in theHuffington Post and a cover story in the summer issue of OMMA. But it’s time to take our message to the masses. Our goal is: raise awareness and educate consumers on the benefits of Keeping.

Look for our ads online, in print and out-of-home. Launching today, our campaign will be on Yahoo! and in the New York Times, expanding to networks and web properties throughout the summer and fall.

Introducing a redesigned and enhanced Keeper™We’ve upgraded in-Keeper navigation by giving users more control and making discovery of ads effortless. Our new streamlined design encourages additional ways to organise and navigate AdKeeper. For a quick tour of what’s new, check out our demo video.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to achieving scale with consumers and advertisers alike. If you haven’t already, you should visit your own Keeper… it’s ready when you are at AdKeeper.com.

Happy Keeping!

Disclosure: Scott Kurnit is an investor in Business Insider, Inc.

