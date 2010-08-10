Meet The SimpleGeo Of Local Deals

Adility CEO Thomas Cornelius

Local deal distributor Adility is launching a new API which will allow developers to integrate daily deals, traditional coupons, and gift cards into their applications easily.Adility’s goal with the new API is to do for local deals what SimpleGeo does for location. SimpleGeo offers up basic location functionality through its API so that developers can skip straight to working on innovative ways to use those functions, without reinventing the wheel each time. Similarly, Adility will allow developers to offer deals to their users without worrying about sourcing or processing them themselves.



The model is motivated by the idea that the market for technology targeting local spending will be much bigger than Groupon and its clones. Founder and CEO Thomas Cornelius tells us he thinks there will be “at least a couple of companies that grow as fast as Groupon has” using different, but related models. Using Adility’s APIs will make it easier for developers to get to work on exactly what those models will be (and leave Adility with a slice of the revenue.)

For example: one of Adility’s launch partners is We Geo, which has developed an iPhone app for sharing location-based tasks with small groups — primarily families or small businesses. Users can set up errands that need to be accomplished by some member of a family — shopping, picking up dry cleaning, etc. — and keep track of where and when they’re spending their money.

It’s an interesting idea, but, since it hasn’t yet hit the App Store, we don’t know if the execution is any good. But whether We Geo turns out to be a winner or not, there will be some home run startups using local deals in ways we haven’t seen yet. So there’s a big opportunity here for Adility if it executes well.

Developers interested in trying out the API can go here and use the code: BI-APINOW to be among the first to try it out.

