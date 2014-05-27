Adidas's New World Cup Commercial Features Unreleased Kanye West Song, Was Made By The Director Of 'City Of God'

Adidas debuted a new World Cup commercial, titled “The Dream,” during Saturday’s Champions League final.

The 60-second ad stars World Cup players Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, Luis Suarez, Bastian Schweinstiger, Xavi, Mesut Ozil, and Robin van Persie.

It’s also notable for its production.

It was directed by Fernando Meirelles, the Brazilian filmmaker who made the 2002 movie “City of God” about life in Rio de Janeiro.

The commercial is set to the song “God Level,” an unreleased track from Kanye West. Kanye joined Adidas last year after a falling out with Nike. It’s the first new track from him since he released “Yeezus” in 2013.

Watch the commercial here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

