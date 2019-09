Instagram and Adidas recently released a teaser ad announcing the Adidas Photo Print app for the ZX Flux sneaker.

Debuting this August, the app will allow people to take a photo on their phone and then order it to be transferred onto a new pair of kicks.

What will they think of next?

Check out the full ad below:

[H/T Gizmodo]

