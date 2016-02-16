Adidas had a great response to the people upset by its Valentine's Instagram photo of a same-sex couple

To celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Adidas posted this photo to its Instagram account, with the caption: “The love you take is equal to the love you make.”

The photo shows what appears to me a same-sex female couple in an embrace.

The image has amassed more than 51,000 comment since it was posted.

Sadly, some of them were homophobic in nature.

But Adidas’ social media team was ready with a sassy response:

One commenter, @azemann, wrote: “WTF ADIDAS???? THIS DAY IS FOR BOY AND GIRL, WHEN THEY ARE COUPLE. NOT FOR LESBIANS, STUPID ADIDAS,” with two added eye-rolling emoji.

To which the brand responded: “No, this day is for LOVE. Happy Valentine’s Day,” with a kiss emoji

Another user, @americanhero123, said: “Shame on you adidas !!!! I’m going to Nike now”

Adidas replied with a waving-hand emoji and another kiss emoji.

Business Insider has contacted Adidas with a request for comment about the creative thinking behind the image and the social media response. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Last week, Adidas added a new clause to its athletes’ contracts that states their sponsorships won’t be affected if they announce they are gay, bi, or transgender, BuzzFeed News reported.

