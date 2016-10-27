Adidas has just hit a huge milestone in its American comeback

Adidas is here to stay.

German sportswear Adidas, which has been aggressively mounting a push for market share in the American market, has finally pulled ahead of #2 Under Armour, according to NPD analyst Matt Powell.

Under Armour had previously passed Adidas 2 years ago to become the #2 largest sportswear seller in America.

Losing market share was a wake-up call for the German giant, as it is further entrenched than its American competitor, has been around for a lot longer than UA’s young 20 years of life, and has nearly quadruple its revenue worldwide.

Adidas had been relying on its European style and sensibility, notes Fortune, to sell its merchandise in the US, which had failed to gain traction when compared to the blinding technological hype of Nike and Under Armour. But Adidas has been looking to turn that around in recent years with a refocusing on the American market started by Adidas President of North America Mark King started in 2014.

Adidas has opened a new design lab in Nike’s hometown of Portland, Oregon, launched new high-priced models that gets sneakerheads talking, repositioned their heritage models as fashion icons — the most famous being the Stan Smith, and high profile partnerships like Kanye West’s Yeezy line. For apparel, Adidas has refreshed its offerings and leaned into athleisure with an upmarket line called Zne.

