Check Out These Awesome Pictures Of The New Adidas HQ In Germany

Sportswear giant Adidas has revamped its huge headquarter in Herzogenaurach, Germany.1,700 Adidas staff members will be in the new space, which features intertwining walkways in an atrium that resemble shoe laces and numerous nooks and crannies designed to enable team work and creativity.



The Berlin-based design team KINZO worked with architecture firm kadawittfeldarchitektur to create the workspace.

