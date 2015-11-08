Adidas is carving shoes out of a single piece of leather with a high tech milling machine

Rob Ludacer

Adidas may be showing off the future of shoe manufacturing with their latest Futurecraft video, Futurecraft Leather. Using high powered milling machines, normally reserved for industrial design, a computer sculpts away at a solid piece of leather. As the pieces fall away, a futuristic sneaker is revealed. This allows the entire top piece to be a single piece of leather.

Produced by Rob Ludacer

