Adidas drops vaccine mandate for US employees, as archival Nike stands firm on its position

An Adidas store. (File photo) Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Adidas confirmed on Wednesday it will no longer require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rival Nike still requires office workers get vaccinated, or get a medical or religious exemption.

Adidas plans to return to the office with a hybrid model that includes three days a week in office.

Adidas will no longer require that US employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, Insider has learned.

The new policy, shared with staff on Monday, was confirmed by Adidas in an email.

In a statement, Adidas said it made the change because of a recent OSHA decision and the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of a proposal that would have required vaccination for employees of large companies.

Adidas’ reversing course follows similar decisions by Intel Corp and Starbucks, among other companies, who have lifted mandates. Nike, Adidas’ archrival, still requires office workers to get vaccinated or get a medical or religious exemption.

“At Adidas, the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority,” the company said in the statement to Insider, Wednesday. “Though no longer required, we strongly encourage all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Adidas says it will still require US employees to submit their vaccination status by March 1. A spokesman also told Insider the company may take disciplinary action against employees who don’t comply.

In the US and Canada, Adidas office workers still have the option to work remotely. Adidas said it will eventually deploy a hybrid work model where staff are required to work three days a week in the office most of the year. Employees can also work at home for two consecutive weeks at any time of their choosing.

Do you work at Adidas or have insight to share? Contact the reporter Matthew Kish via the encrypted messaging app Signal (+1-971-319-3830) or email ([email protected]). Check out Insider’s source guide for other tips on sharing information securely.