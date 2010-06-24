Adidas And Darth Vader Use Google Earth To Blow Up Your House

Adidas has a new Star Wars-themed online ad that uses Google Earth to depict the Death Star blowing up the neighbourhood from which you view the ad.



The ad features the classic Star Wars opening text flying through space, then shows the Death Star heading toward earth, targeting your location, and then blowing you up, leaving a crater in the shape of the Adidas logo.

The ad is part of a series of Star Wars spots, promoting a Star Wars clothing line, which strikes us as a pretty strange idea. But the ad is great.

Try it out.

(via the unofficial Google Earth Blog)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.