New Ad Units Are Mini E-Commerce Sites

We’re used to interactive ads that let you watch videos or sift through information. But could you also use an ad to buy a t-shirt or a movie?



This morning, ad tech firm Adgregate is announcing that its ads — which allow e-commerce from within ad units — will work with Google’s (GOOG) popular DoubleClick ad server.

Whereas traditional ads link to an e-commerce site, these new ads mean that Web surfers can buy products without ever leaving the page the ad is on. They’re not so much advertisements as extensions of an online store’s checkout service.

No major publisher or e-commerce deals yet for Adgregate, but the company promises to work with more ad servers in the future. Looks interesting, assuming security is up to par. Now we’ll need to see some companies actually use the technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.