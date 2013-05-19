Top Silicon Valley Advisor Explains The Key Rules Behind Every Great Startup Idea

Adeo Ressi, founder at The Founder InstituteThere’s a common misconception floating around Silicon Valley that ideas mean nothing, and execution means everything.



But the reality is much less binary and much more nuanced, The Founder Institute maintains.

Founded in 2009 by serial entrepreneur Adeo Ressi, The Founder Institute is an early-stage startup accelerator that works with companies from the idea stage to fruition.

Of the 807 startups that have gone through The Founder Institute, 90% of them are still up-and-running, with 70% operating “at or ahead of schedule.” Compare that to Y Combinator’s 88% success rate, and TechStars’s 90% success rate. The Founders Institute is easily in the same calibre as two of the top accelerators in the country.

“What we have found is that if an early-stage founder can check off the 10 items below, they have a solid foundation by which to start a company,” Jonathan Greechan, a partner at The Founder Institute, tells Business Insider. “You are absolutely not assured success if you can check off these items (nor are you assured failure if you can’t), but your chances of success are much, much higher if you can.”

Here are some rules to keep in mind when brainstorming ideas for a startup.

