Mobile Programmatic Advertising Startup Adelphic Has Just Raised $11 Million In Funding

Mobile advertising startup Adelphic has raised $US11 million in Series B funding, the company confirmed today.

The latest round was led by Blue Chip Venture Company. That brings Boston-based Adelphic’s total investment to date up to $US23 million, with other investors including Google Venture and Matrix Partners.

Adelphic has quietly become one of the more interesting pre-IPO adtech companies. Its president and cofounder is Jennifer Lum, the former VP of advertising operations at Quattro Wireless, which was the company that Apple acquired and turned into iAd. She has been named one of Business Insider’s “Most Powerful Women To Watch In Mobile Advertising” for three years in a row. The company’s CEO is Michael Collins, the former CEO of WPP’s mobile ad agency Joule.

Adelphic’s major selling point is user identification, no matter which device they use.

The company runs a mobile and cross-device demand side platform with patented user identification technology that allows brands and agencies to target consumers with contextualized ads as they switch from mobile to desktop to tablet.

Cross-device and identification is a seriously important factor in the mobile advertising industry. Facebook is the biggest company leading the charge in this area with the launch of its Atlas ad platform, Apple’s iAd is understood to be exploring it using users’ Apple ID as an identifier across different devices and other smaller players like Criteo and Tapad also specialize in offering alternatives to the cookie across mobile.

Adelphic says the money will be used to fuel its international growth in both EMEA and APAC, with the company set to increase its employee base from 39 currently to 65 in 2015. The company has yet to reveal its revenues.

