Rick Adelman Could Save The Ailing Minnesota Timberwolves

Rick Adelman has been a highly successful head coach in the NBA during his 20-year tenure in the league which has included stops with the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and most recently the Houston Rockets. But with a career record of 945-616 does he really want to take a job with the under-performing Minnesota Timberwolves?



Let’s face it; the Timberwolves haven’t exactly been a playoff contender the past few seasons. In fact they haven’t even been close. Last year they finished dead last in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record. However, it’s been reported today that Adelman has been meeting with the Timberwolves and their owner, Glen Taylor in Minneapolis to discuss the position.

Adelman would essentially be trading places with former Timberwolves head coach and general manager Kevin McHale who took over for Adelman in Houston following the Rocket’s decision to transition the team under new leadership.

Adelman, 65, has coached some great teams in his years in the NBA. He led Portland to two NBA finals appearances in 1990 and 1992 and if it weren’t for the dynamite Los Angeles Lakers duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal who defeated his Sacramento Kings in the 2001-20002 and 2002-2003 Western Conference finals, Adelman and his then stars Chris Webber and Mike Bibby, might have a few championship rings to wear around town.

You have to give Adelman credit for his persistence and leadership abilities. He is one of only five coaches in NBA history to win 60 or more games with two different teams. Adelman is known for his ability to get the very best out of his players and to play to their strengths. Because of his relentless efforts maybe he is a perfect fit for the struggling Timberwolves franchise.

Rebound machine and All-Star Kevin Love and fresh out of Spain point guard Ricky Rubio would become Adelman’s projects. Along with under achiever Michael Beasley and promising rookie Derrick Williams who showed glimpses of incredible ability during Arizona’s run in the NCAA tournament last year.

It will be very interesting to see how the rest of Adelman’s negotiations with the Timberwolves unfold. One thing is certain, if Adelman does not choose to take the position with Minnesota then another team will come knocking at his door.

