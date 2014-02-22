17-Year-Old Gold Medalist Vows To Dominate The Figure Skating World

While critics continue to scrutinize her controversial gold-medal winning performance, Russian teenager Adelina Sotnikova is setting her sites on world domination.

At her day-after press conference she delivered this fantastic quote (via the Associated Press):

“I want all the gold that there is out there — everything that exists in figure skating. In all events, in all competitions.”

That is a Kobe Bryant-level quote.

Adelina Sotnikova is coming to take all of your medals.

While the numbers seem to show that Sotnikova’s highly technical routine was deserving a gold medal, she’s still coming under fire for upsetting the favoured Yuna Kim.

What’s getting lost in all of this is Sotnikova’s age. She only 17 years old. She’s already one of the most athletic skaters in the world, and people seem to think her artistry will come with age.

Thursday night was the first time she put together a free skate of that level. We’ll see if she uses that newfound confidence to become world’s best over multiple a larger sample size.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.