Adele performed an amazing performance of “Skyfall” during the Oscars; however, we couldn’t take our eyes off the background.



It distinctly resembled the opening to the film.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The glittering of her dress even blended in with the set.

Photo: ABC screencap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.