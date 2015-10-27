'Sorry' Bieber -- more people spent the weekend listening to Adele

Last week, both Justin Bieber and Adele dropped 2 totally different — but really, really, good — songs.

Adele’s “Hello” captures what the British singer does best. The song is a power ballad about love and heartbreak, while Bieber’s “Sorry” is a catchy pop song you’ll want to get up and dance to.

We were curious about which song ended up getting the most plays on YouTube over the weekend.

Some people were fair and made Spotify playlists featuring both tunes. A Wirecutter lead editor Casey Johnston tweeted her weekend rotation:

While Jazmine Hughes of the New York Times saw a common trend:

As far as YouTube views go…

Here’s Adele. The video has over 69 million views.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s Bieber, coming in at just under 30 million views:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Both videos hit YouTube on October 22.

lowkey spent the entire night yesterday sitting in the dark listening to that adele song & crying

— melanie (@fleurilas) October 25, 2015

On Spotify, the playcount is way closer (but “Hello” is still winning). If the numbers are accurate, Adele is currently coming in at 8.9 million listens with Bieber at 8 million.

We’re waiting to hear back from a representative from Spotify and we’ll update this post when we do.

