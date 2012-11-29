Adele's '21' Just Joined The Elite Diamond Status After Selling 10M Copies—Here's Today's Buzz

Columbia Records /AP, Matt SaylesAdele Has Sold 10 Million Copies of “21” — bringing the album to the very rare Diamond status. Only eight albums have gone Diamond within two years of release; the last to do so was ‘N SYNC’s “No Strings Attached” back in 2001.

Despite reports, Ivanka Trump says she and her siblings did not stage an intervention over dad Donald Trump’s aggressive President Obama criticisms. Ivanka blasted the story via Twitter, writing: “I totally respect @realDonaldTrump’s opinions & right to articulate his views, which is what I would have told @nydailynews if they’d called me to fact check their false story.”

AMC just announced two scripted pilot orders: “Halt & Catch Fire” and “Turn.” H&CF is a drama set in Texas’s Silicon Prairie during the eighties personal-computer boom. “Turn,” which is based on the book “Washington’s Spies,” tells the story of a rag-tag group of friends in the summer of 1778, who band together to help America win its independence.

Us WeeklyThe Friars Club has chosen Jack Black as the next victim of their annual roast, taking place on April 5 in New York. The comedian will join the ranks of the organisation’s most recent honorees, Betty White and Quentin Tarantino. “We only roast the ones we love, and with Jack, we love his comedy, we love his music and we love his enormous talent,” said Friars Club “Abbot” Jerry Lewis. “It’s going to be a great day for all of us!”

Exes Britney Spears and Kevin Federline still have at least one matter of business intertwined, they still owe more thank $37,000 to the state of California.

Shakira posted a photo of her very pregnant baby belly. “I could have another 9 months like this!” the singer tweeted.

Jessica Simpson is on the cover of this week’s Us Weekly announcing her second pregnancy, just six months after giving birth to her daughter, Maxwell, and after a recent 60-pound Weight Watchers post-pregnancy weight loss. “It definitely wasn’t planned. But yes, Jessica is pregnant again,” a source reveals to the mag.

