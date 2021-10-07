Adele’s daily workout involves every weight machine and ‘crushing’ the elliptical, despite having 2 slipped discs

Adele hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 24, 2020. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

British musician Adele has lost weight over the years, making headlines with every new photo.

In a new interview with Vogue, Adele says she’s worked out nearly every day for 3 years, using every weight machine.

She manages these intense workouts despite having two slipped discs in her back.

Adele’s weight loss didn’t come easy.

The British singer detailed the daily workout routine she’s followed for the past three years, which includes rigorous weight-lifting and circuit-training sessions, in an interview with Vogue.

Adele goes through every single weight-lifting machine at her gym throughout the course of a workout, according to Vogue writer Abby Aguirre. Her workout, led by Gregg Miele, is capped off by an intense elliptical session. Adele told British Vogue, in another interview released today, that, in the afternoon, she likes boxing, and reserves cardio for her evening workouts.

She manages all this with a bad back, as she has two slipped discs in her spine, Aguirre reports. (Slipped discs can cause persistent back pain, especially in the lower back, numbness or a tingling sensation in legs and feet, or even weakness in the lower body.)

Adele said she will go through her training sessions a second or third time per day if her anxiety is running high.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better,” she told Vogue. “It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Adele, who is soon to release her first new song in six years, has garnered plenty of attention for her weight loss ever since she started slimming down in 2019. Speaking to Vogue, Adele made light of the hype around her figure, balking at the way various trainers – who are not Miele – claimed to have worked with her.

“All these other people have come out saying that they trained me,” Adele told Aguirre. “Fuckin’ weirdos. I’ve never met them in my life!”