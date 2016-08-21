Adele ditches her signature winged eyeliner -- and embraces natural beauty

Instagram/Adele Adele is always gorgeous, even when she isn’t wearing any makeup.

Adele has been ditching her signature winged eyeliner and embracing the makeup-free look.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a bareface photo — in which she was almost unrecognizable. She followed it up with a video, still sans makeup, apologizing to fans for the cancellation of her second Phoenix, Arizona, show that night.

In the video, Adele explained that she pushed through a cold for a few days, but needed to rest up and allow herself to recuperate.

“I’m really, really sorry,” she said. “I’ve had a cold for a couple days, and I’ve been pushing through it, and I did my show last night, and I loved it, but I pushed too hard. And my cold has gotten the better of me.”

Adele promised her fans that she would return and perform another show for those who were unable to see her.

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16 A photo posted by @adele on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the singer has skipped the makeup. In July, Adele posted barefaced pictures of herself on tour in Vancouver, Canada. The images showed that women don’t have to cake on make up to look beautiful.

Vancouver, BC A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

With her recent barefaced images, Adele joined a growing list of celebrity women who have also opted to ditch makeup and embrace natural beauty, including Mila Kunis and Alicia Keys.

Kunis recently graced the back cover of Glamour without any makeup on, while Keys walked the red carpet of the BET Awards with a completely bare face.

NOW WATCH: A makeup artist on YouTube does a mean Harley Quinn



