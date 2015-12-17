Adele's new single is quietly one of her coolest collaborations ever

The second single off Adele’s record-shattering album “25” will be “When We Were Young,” the artist announced this week.

While the song is the sort of Adele power ballad that fans adore, it represents a bit of a step outside of her comfort zone when it comes to collaborators. Tobias Jesso Jr. co-wrote the song with Adele, and it was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid.

Both of these are interesting choices. Jesso is a singer-songwriter who earned some buzz after releasing his first full-length album in 2015, and Rechtshaid is an indie-pop producer behind beloved recent albums from Haim, Sky Ferreira, and Vampire Weekend.

Adele typically avoids the latest trends in pop music, and strives to create a sound that’s all her own. She famously had to Google super-producer Max Martin to figure out who he was before working with him on “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).”

For someone who doesn’t have a squad like Taylor Swift and doesn’t obsessively comb the internet for up-and-coming artists like Drake, Adele working with artists like these is a big deal.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

