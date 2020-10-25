Adele jokes about her weight loss in her 'SNL' monologue: 'I had to travel light and could only bring half of me'

- Adele addressed her dramatic weight loss during her monologue on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
- “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,” the 32-year-old singer said.
- She continued, “Because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans I had to travel light and could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”
- Adele revealed her transformation on Instagram earlier this year and sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.
