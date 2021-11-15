Adele says it’s not her job to ‘validate how people feel about their bodies’ while addressing weight loss criticism

Adele hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 24, 2020. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Adele spoke about her 100-pound (45kg) weight loss on CBS’ “One Night Only” special on Sunday.

She defended herself against criticism of the changes in her appearance, saying she’s always been “body positive.”

“It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies,” she told Oprah Winfrey.

Adele addressed her weight loss, along with the criticism she received in response to it, on CBS’ “One Night Only” special on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her music, career, and personal life ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, “30.”

During their conversation, Adele explained that she initially formed her exercise routine as a coping mechanism to deal with the anxiety she felt after her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son, Angelo.

“I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” Adele said. “They paralyzed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body.”

Working out improved the singer’s mental state immensely, she explained. So, she made it a priority to move her body every single day, following a “set schedule” that featured a gym session in the morning and a hike in the early afternoon.

“I had such trust [with her trainer]. And when I worked with him, I had less anxiety. I wasn’t even bothered by my weight but by doing that, it helped me with a lot of things,” the “Easy On Me” singer said.

She ended up losing around 100 pounds (45kg) over a two-year period.

When Winfrey brought up some fans’ negative reactions to the weight loss, telling Adele that they felt “upset” or “abandoned,” the singer said she wasn’t surprised by the criticism.

“I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I’m either too big or too small. I’m either hot or I’m not,” the singer said.

She continued, “I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry.”

Some of the negative comments did affect her though, Adele admitted during her October interview with Vogue. The worst of them, she said, came from other women.

“I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings,” she said.

Though angled differently this time around, the discussions about her body were nothing new.

“People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care,” Adele told British Vogue.

She added: “You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”