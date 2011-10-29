Adele To Undergo Throat Surgery

Photo: simplyboundless.com

On Friday, Adele announced plans to undergo surgery to treat her persistent vocal issues.Good news for fans who have watched the singer struggle in recent months…unless they have tickets to her shows.



Adele also announced subsequent plans to cancel all scheduled appearances and performances for the rest of the year.

This comes just weeks after Adele was forced to cancel her 10-city U.S. tour due to a vocal chord hemorrhage.

News of the planned surgery came via statement on Adele’s official website, which reads:

“It is with deep regret that Adele has been forced to cancel her remaining live dates and promotional appearances in 2011. She is to undergo surgery to alleviate the current issues with her throat, and a full recovery is expected. As a result, doctors have ordered her to rest her voice and completely recuperate before looking to schedule any work commitments.

Ticket holders for all cancelled live dates will receive a refund from the point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused, and appreciate your understanding during this time.”

