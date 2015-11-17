Adele belts out emotional new song in album preview

Fans who are patiently waiting for the release of Adele’s “25” on Friday can now hear about a minute of a new track, “When We Were Young.”

In an exclusive interview and performance for “60 Minutes Australia,” Adele opens up about stepping away from the public and her much-anticipated return.

“There was quite a long period where I didn’t believe in myself,” she says. But now, she says, “For the first time in my entire life, I feel like I’m dealing with myself.”

The “When We Were Young” teaser shows Adele belting into the microphone, showing off her vocal range and an emotional delivery.

“It’s a whole new me,” she says as she ends the performance with a large grin.

The “When We Were Young” performance begins at 1:30. Watch below:

A WORLD EXCLUSIVE Music superstar @Adele opens her heart and her studio – 8.10 SUNDAY on #60Mins https://t.co/VCri6PZQh8

— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 16, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.