Adele publicly supports Kesha -- who's fighting a sex-assault lawsuit -- in her Brit Award acceptance speech

While accepting her award for British female solo artist at the 2016 Brit Awards, Adele voiced her support for Kesha.

Kesha is in an ongoing legal battle to get out of her contract with Sony and producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually abused her.

Adele also used her speech to honour the other female nominees.

“And to all the other girls, thank you for letting me in your company,” the record-breaking “25” artist said. Her fellow nominees were Florence & the Machine, Jess Glynne, Laura Marling, and the posthumously nominated Amy Winehouse. “You’re all incredible, you’re all amazing, and it’s a privilege to be alongside you.”

The singer went on to thank her management and record label “for embracing the fact that I’m a woman and being encouraged by it.”

That’s when she ended her speech by publicly supporting Kesha.

She joins other entertainers including Lady Gaga, Lorde, Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato in standing up for the singer in her complicated legal struggle.

