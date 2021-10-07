Adele says she’s spent more time with her trainer in the last 3 years than anyone else

Adele lost about 100 pounds (45kg) over two years, she shared in an interview with Vogue.

She said she worked out with a trainer two or three times a day for three years.

Her workout routine consists of a mix of weight lifting, hiking, boxing, and cardio sessions.

Adele is stepping back into the public eye with a new album and a svelte figure after spending several years living a relatively private life.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 33-year-old singer said she probably spent more time with her trainer, Gregg Miele, than anyone else in the last three years. That hasn’t stopped strangers from trying to profit off of her noticeable weight loss, she said.

“All these other people have come out saying that they trained me,” Adele told journalist Abby Aguirre for Vogue. “Fuckin’ weirdos. I’ve never met them in my life!”

The singer appeared on the covers of both Vogue and British Vogue this month, following a media hiatus that goes back to 2016. Although she avoided doing interviews, her Instagram photos caused quite the stir online when fans noticed her new figure.

Despite the myriad Google search results for “Adele diet,” the singer said she didn’t change how she ate at all to lose weight.

“No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard,” she told Giles Hatterly for British Vogue.

(She also had some choice words for those who assume her weight loss was a way to get back at ex-husband Simon Konecki: “That whole thing of like, ‘Gets Revenge Body’… Oh my god. Suck my dick!”)

Adele works out two or three times a day

In reality, it was anxiety that fueled the star’s physical transformation. Exercise became an outlet for relieving stress, especially as she navigated a divorce and learned to co-parent.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she told British Vogue. “I got quite addicted to it.”

Adele’s workout includes weight lifting in the morning, hiking or boxing in the afternoon, and then cardio at night. Her rigorous routine isn’t doable for most people, she told Hatterly – it helped to have a team of trainers and an abundance of free time on her side.

Although it may have seemed like the singer lost weight overnight, she actually shed some 100 pounds (45kg) over two years, she told British Vogue. Some people find it unusual that Adele hasn’t been more public about losing weight, but she’s famously avoided public attention.

“Most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f**k,” she said. “I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”