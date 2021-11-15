Adele wore a black gown and earrings with a hidden meaning for her concert special

Adele wore a special pair of earrings for her ‘Adele One Night Only’ performance. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Adele performed for her CBS special on Sunday in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

The singer paired the look with gold Saturn earrings.

Adele’s earrings match her tattoo and seem to be a reference to her Saturn return.

Adele is back.

The singer performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, for the CBS special, “Adele One Night Only,” which aired on Sunday.

For the performance, Jamie Mizrahi styled Adele in a custom black Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The brand said on Instagram that the draped dress was designed with “a black moon rock embroidered bustier.” Adele let the dress stand out by pairing it with a ring and custom Saturn pendant earrings.

Adele wore a pair of gold Saturn earrings by Schiaparelli. Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The Saturn earrings might be a reference to Saturn’s return, an astrological event that Adele spoke about in her November interview with Vogue. The singer said the event occurred around the time she canceled some shows in the summer of 2017, after having suffered from damaged vocal cords. The singer also has a Saturn tattoo on her right arm.

“Then I hit my Saturn return. It’s where I lost the plot,” Adele said. “When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things.”

The astrological moment happens every 27 to 29 years when Saturn returns to its place in the sky at the time a person was born, Lisa Stardust, the author of the new book “Saturn Return Survival Guide,” told Oprah Daily.

“Saturn is your cosmic entryway into childhood. It’s the cosmic exit out of your current situation and into something more beautiful,” Stardust said.

The changes Adele went through during this time are what inspired her upcoming “30” album, which took her three years to put together, as she said in an Instagram post.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” she said. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says, ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once.'”

Adele’s new album drops on November 19.

Representatives for Adele and Mizrahi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.