Adele's '25' sold 2.3 million copies in just 3 days, on track to beat all-time record

Adele’s blockbuster new album “25” came out on Friday, sans any kind of streaming release. And a whole lot of people bought it.

The album sold 2.3 million copies in its first three days according to Nielsen, CNN reports.

That’s already by far the highest debut-week figure of the year, and it’s on track to beat the all-time debut sales record set by *NSYNC’s “No Strings Attached” all the way back in 2000. The *NSYNC album sold 2.4 million copies in its first week, while industry analysts predict Adele’s “25” will sell upward of 2.8 million copies.

Adele’s previous album, “19,” was the best-selling record for two years in a row, so you can expect the success of “25” to keep on coming.

