Adele says her relationship with Rich Paul is the first time she’s ever loved herself and been ‘open’ to loving someone else

Adele and Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in October 2021. Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

Adele spoke about her relationship with Rich Paul on CBS’ “One Night Only” special on Sunday.

The singer said it’s the first time she’s loved herself while being involved with someone else.

“It’s just timing,” Adele told Oprah Winfrey. She was previously married to Simon Konecki.

Adele opened up about her romance with Rich Paul on Sunday, revealing that it’s the first time she’s felt capable of loving both herself and someone else in a relationship.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS’ “One Night Only” special, the “Easy On Me” singer, 33, spoke about her experience getting to know the sports agent, 39, in the months that have passed since they began dating earlier this year.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious and very smart. He’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said, explaining that their relationship has a certain “easiness” to it.

“It’s just been very smooth,” she added.

Adele told the TV mogul, 67, that it’s a brand-new experience for her to love herself and be “open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

“It’s just timing,” she said, continuing, “But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Paul and Adele met years ago at a mutual friend’s birthday party before their relationship turned romantic in 2021. He attended the CBS interview to support the singer and shared behind-the-scenes photographs with Winfrey and Adele on his Instagram account.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose fourth studio album “30” is set to be released on Friday, was married to Simon Konecki before they divorced about a year into their marriage in 2019.

The exes, who began dating in 2011 around the time Adele released “21,” remain on friendly terms and share physical and legal custody of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest. He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, especially at the time in my life. I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it,” Adele told Winfrey during the CBS interview.

“He came in and was stable,” she said. “The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life.”

Looking ahead, Adele said she would “like more children” but explained that it “wouldn’t be the end of the world” if she didn’t have more kids since she already has Angelo.

As part of the special, Adele performed a mix of old and new tracks at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Ahead of the event, she tweeted that she had “never been so nervous in my life,” as it was the first time that Angelo watched his mother perform live.