After months of speculation, Adele seemingly made it Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Adele and her rumored boyfriend Rich Paul, a sports agent, made it Instagram official on Sunday morning.

The two had previously been spotted together at the NBA Finals in July.

Adele finalized her divorce from ex Simon Konecki in March 2021.

After a summer of speculation, Adele seemingly confirmed she was dating sports agent Rich Paul with a post on Instagram on September 19.

The “Hello” singer posted a carousel on Instagram of herself at an event, with the third and final picture being a snap of the couple.

Paul, who represents LeBron James, among others, was first spotted with the singer back in July when the two attended the 2021 NBA Finals in Phoenix.

Adele and Rich Paul at the 2021 NBA finals in Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This is Adele’s first public relationship since her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The two split in April 2019, and were officially divorced by March 2021. They share a son, Angelo.

Adele had been rumored to be dating British rapper Skepta, but she shut those rumors down when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October 2020. After hosting, she posted an Instagram with the caption reading “Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

While many fans were happy for Adele and her new partner, predictably, the comments were flooded with fans demanding to know where her new album is.