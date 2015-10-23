10-time Grammy award winner Adele just released her first single in over 3 years, 'Hello'

October 5, 2012. That’s how long it’s been since 10-time Grammy award winner Adele has released a song.

It’s been even longer than that — February 22, 2011, since she’s put out an album.

That all changed Friday when the British star released her new track and video “Hello” after formally announcing her album “25” earlier this week. Adele had been hinting at the potential of a new album for over a year, but chose to officially announce it with a letter on Twitter Thursday.

“I’m sorry it took so long, but you know, life happened,” she said in the letter. “I’m making up with myself … making up for lost time. Turning 25 was a turning point for me.”

She added: “My last record was a break-up record and if I had to label this one I would call it a make-up record.”

Adele had a son with longtime boyfriend Angelo in 2012 which surely took up a lot of her time. She had also been previously dealing with vocal cord issues affecting her singing — no doubt leading to her vacancy from the music scene.

When Adele was around, she was dominant. Her last album “21” was such success she set a record at the Grammy’s in 2012 capturing an astounding six awards. With “21” Adele secured the greatest selling UK album of the millennium, according to The Guardian.

The album also had incredible success in US sales, selling over 11 million copies. It also charted five songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including smash hits “Set Fire to The Rain,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Someone Like You.”

She originally caught fire in 2008 when she released “19” just months after graduating high school.

Adele is back, and it’s some of the best news the music industry has gotten all year.

Check out the “Hello” in full below and look out for her album in November:

