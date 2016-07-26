A fan accidentally kissed Adele on the lips -- here's her amazing reaction

Instagram/badmanwizz This fan had a very memorable interaction with pop superstar Adele.

Adele shared an accidental kiss with one of her fans at a Vancouver concert last Thursday — and her adorable reaction will make you fall in love with her even more.

The singer brought a 21-year-old fan up to the stage, who revealed that he had flown all the way from Nigeria just to see the performance, TODAY reports. Adele was so moved that she reached out to him for a hug. As they moved closer, however, the fan turned his face just enough so that his and Adele’s lips met.

“Oh, my God! I haven’t been kissed by another man in like six years,” she said, as the audience cheered. “He just snogged me!”

Here’s video of the entire interaction:

HERE IS A GOOD QUALITY VIDEO OF THE GUY THAT KISSED ADELE!!! This is TOTALLY GOALS AND SO PERFECT OMFG ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/r3qCR0nsgB

“Adele thank you for such an amazing night,” the fan later wrote on Instagram when he posted a selfie with the singer. “Your voice is as beautiful as your personality.”



